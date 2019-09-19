Marjorie Estes McGee Williams
TARBORO - Marjorie Estes McGee Williams, 97, Robersonville, NC (but long-time resident of the Edgecombe
Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Tarboro), wife of the late Thomas Horace Williams, passed away on September 16, 2019. Marjorie was born in Liberty, Tennessee on June 16, 1922 and was the daughter of the late U. E. and Hassie Pearl McGee, of Knoxville, TN. Marjorie was pre-deceased by her daughter, Brenda Joy Williams; two sisters and two brothers from the Knoxville area; Mildred Estes, Ann McGee, Jim McGee and F. Dee McGee.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Jerry Williams of Raleigh, her grandson, James Hofler Williams and two great granddaughters, Hallie Royster Williams and Virginia Hofler Williams; by her granddaughter, Gray Cowper Williams Carlin of Raleigh and her son-in-law, Kevin Carlin along with three great grandsons; Patrick Carlin, James Carlin and Thomas Hayes Carlin of Raleigh.
Marjorie also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews in Tennessee throughout the Knoxville area. They include Ralph Estes, James Earl Estes, Betty Estes, Shirley Anderson, Buddy McGee, Delora Pickell, Lois Jenkins, Glenn McGee, and Greg McGee.
The Williams-McGee family wishes to express their appreciation to Edgecombe Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tarboro and especially their dedicated staff, for their excellent care of Marjorie, during her lengthy time there.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 2 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 E. 5th Street, Greenville, NC followed by the service at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Delmus Ayers. Burial will follow in the Robersonville cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edgecombe Health and Rehabilitation Center 1000 Western Boulevard, Tarboro, NC 27886.
As published in The Daily Reflector
