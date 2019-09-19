Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Estes McGee Williams. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Service 2:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Estes McGee Williams



TARBORO - Marjorie Estes McGee Williams, 97, Robersonville, NC (but long-time resident of the Edgecombe



Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Tarboro), wife of the late Thomas Horace Williams, passed away on September 16, 2019. Marjorie was born in Liberty, Tennessee on June 16, 1922 and was the daughter of the late U. E. and Hassie Pearl McGee, of Knoxville, TN. Marjorie was pre-deceased by her daughter, Brenda Joy Williams; two sisters and two brothers from the Knoxville area; Mildred Estes, Ann McGee, Jim McGee and F. Dee McGee.



She is survived by her son, Thomas Jerry Williams of Raleigh, her grandson, James Hofler Williams and two great granddaughters, Hallie Royster Williams and Virginia Hofler Williams; by her granddaughter, Gray Cowper Williams Carlin of Raleigh and her son-in-law, Kevin Carlin along with three great grandsons; Patrick Carlin, James Carlin and Thomas Hayes Carlin of Raleigh.



Marjorie also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews in Tennessee throughout the Knoxville area. They include Ralph Estes, James Earl Estes, Betty Estes, Shirley Anderson, Buddy McGee, Delora Pickell, Lois Jenkins, Glenn McGee, and Greg McGee.



The Williams-McGee family wishes to express their appreciation to Edgecombe Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tarboro and especially their dedicated staff, for their excellent care of Marjorie, during her lengthy time there.



The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 2 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 E. 5th Street, Greenville, NC followed by the service at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Delmus Ayers. Burial will follow in the Robersonville cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edgecombe Health and Rehabilitation Center 1000 Western Boulevard, Tarboro, NC 27886.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Marjorie Estes McGee WilliamsTARBORO - Marjorie Estes McGee Williams, 97, Robersonville, NC (but long-time resident of the EdgecombeHealth and Rehabilitation Center, in Tarboro), wife of the late Thomas Horace Williams, passed away on September 16, 2019. Marjorie was born in Liberty, Tennessee on June 16, 1922 and was the daughter of the late U. E. and Hassie Pearl McGee, of Knoxville, TN. Marjorie was pre-deceased by her daughter, Brenda Joy Williams; two sisters and two brothers from the Knoxville area; Mildred Estes, Ann McGee, Jim McGee and F. Dee McGee.She is survived by her son, Thomas Jerry Williams of Raleigh, her grandson, James Hofler Williams and two great granddaughters, Hallie Royster Williams and Virginia Hofler Williams; by her granddaughter, Gray Cowper Williams Carlin of Raleigh and her son-in-law, Kevin Carlin along with three great grandsons; Patrick Carlin, James Carlin and Thomas Hayes Carlin of Raleigh.Marjorie also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews in Tennessee throughout the Knoxville area. They include Ralph Estes, James Earl Estes, Betty Estes, Shirley Anderson, Buddy McGee, Delora Pickell, Lois Jenkins, Glenn McGee, and Greg McGee.The Williams-McGee family wishes to express their appreciation to Edgecombe Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tarboro and especially their dedicated staff, for their excellent care of Marjorie, during her lengthy time there.The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 2 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 E. 5th Street, Greenville, NC followed by the service at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Delmus Ayers. Burial will follow in the Robersonville cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edgecombe Health and Rehabilitation Center 1000 Western Boulevard, Tarboro, NC 27886.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close