Martha Rascoe Gillam



WINDSOR - Martha Rascoe Gillam, 89, of South King Street Windsor, NC, died Saturday May 4, 2019. Born September 18, 1929, she was the daughter of John Peter Rascoe, Sr. and May Belle Perry Rascoe. A graduate of Saint Margaret's School in Tappahannock, VA, and Peace College, Raleigh, NC, she was subsequently employed as a fashion marketer at Bloomingdales in New York, City. Married to Francis Gillam on January 2, 1954, they made their home in Windsor, North Carolina for nearly fifty years prior to his death.



A lifelong member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Windsor, she was a faithful member of the Parish Alter Guild.



In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Gillam was predeceased by her brother John 'Peter' Rascoe Jr. and wife Nancy.



She is survived by her daughter Martha Gillam (Pat) Ivey, and husband Tim of Merry Hill, NC; and her three grandsons: James Edward Berkley Ivey, Benjamin Jordan Ivey, and Francis Gillam Ivey.



Services will held at 11:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Windsor. The committal service will follow in the Cashie Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the committal in the Parish Hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, and other times at the home. Memorial gifts in Mrs. Gillam's honor may be directed to St. Thomas Episcopal Church 302 S. Queen St. Windsor, NC 27982 As published in The Daily Reflector

