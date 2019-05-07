Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin William Nabut. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Martin William NabutGREENVILLE - Martin William Nabut, 95, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Martin was born in NYC January 19, 1924 to May and Emmanuel Nabut. Martin was of "The Greatest Generation"; a WWII Infantry veteran who served in the Italian Campaign, 88th Texas Division under General Lucien Truscott. He survived the landing at Anzio Beach to be one of the first to walk into liberated Rome months later after scrambling up the boot of Italy through a harsh winter and machine gun fire. After his military service he received his Masters degree in English from Columbia University on the G.I. bill. He made Greenwich Village his home in the New York he loved so well, which provided him with an endless source of stories he loved sharing the rest of his life.. He worked for 20 years at Bell Laboratories in Holmdel NJ, and later at Basking Ridge NJ AT&T headquarters. His expertise was in technical writing and public relations for which he received several national awards. He also worked with the Laser Laboratories in similar capacity at the University of Rochester NY. He retired in 1989 to work on his sailboat, play tennis, and enjoy his flute.Martin is predeceased by his first wife Sonya Tanhauser Nabut, and his sister, Gladys (John) Markus. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Norma Stiles Nabut, his children, Jenifer (Tim) Mahan, Peter Nabut (Emily Dunn), Jonathan Nabut (Kelley Barrick). Susan Howell, Lauren Howell (Jake Fleisher), and Stephen Howell (Marcie Nelson Howell). He leaves seven grandchildren, Jordana, Joliene, Toby (Melissa), Noa, Bibi, Ava, and Pascalle, and two great grandsons, Tres and Trevor and Martin's nephew, David Markus and wife Joyce Glucksman.Martin and his wife retired to Greenville NC in 1996 where they enjoyed being active in the "Astronomy Club" and the Music Academy of Eastern Carolina when not sailing with the Sail & Power Squadron. Martin had suggested if anyone wished to make a charitable donation in his memory, please consider the Music Academy of Eastern Carolina, 811 Evans St. Greenville.Martin's funeral was in Rochester NY where his family lived and worked for a large portion of their lives, and where he resided recently in St. Ann's Community skilled nursing facility. His family is grateful for the wonderful care he received there, including Hospice services. As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on May 7, 2019

