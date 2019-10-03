Marvin Earl Carr
GREENVILLE - Mr. Marvin Earl Carr, 66, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, Octber 5, 2019, at New Wynn Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019