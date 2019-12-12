Marvin Earl Carroll

BETHEL - Mr. Marvin Earl Carroll, 71, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at New Dimensions, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veteran Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 12, 2019
