GOLDSBORO - Mary Ann Tyson Stokes, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 after several years of declining physical and mental health.

Mary was born in Pitt County on October 23, 1937 to the late Glenn and Ina Mae Jones Tyson. She was preceded in death by her husband, USAF Col. Elbert R. Stokes.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a private graveside service for the family at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 17, 2019
