Mary Cox Spruill

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Cox Spruill.
Service Information
Biggs Funeral Home, LLC.
302 West Main Street
Williamston, NC
27892
(252)-792-4152
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Biggs Funeral Home, LLC.
302 West Main Street
Williamston, NC 27892
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Cox Spruill

WILLIAMSTON - Mrs. Mary Cox Spruill, 80, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2nd , 2020. Mrs. Spruill was an avid reader, she loved to cook, loved spending time with her grandchildren, and loved to paint. She was also a program technician at the Martin County Farm Service Agency for many years. She will be missed by friends and family.

Surviving Mrs. Spruill are her husband of 61 years, James, of the home; two daughters, Jennifer Leggett and husband Gary of Williamston and Diane Singletary, and husband, Lane of Clayton, N.C. and two grandsons, Josh and Jake Leggett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine Roberson and Ernest Edward Cox.

There will be a 2:00pm Memorial Service held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston and the family will receive friends after the service at the Funeral Home.

Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to any Cancer research of your choice.

Condolences may be made to www.biggsfuneral.com

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.