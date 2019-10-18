Mary Elise Theresa Gallant Michael
BETHEL - Mary Elise Theresa Gallant Michael 83, of W. Andrews Street, died Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital. She was born in Fitchburg, MA July 22, 1936 to the late Clovis and Elise 'Bastarache' Gallant and predeceased by her husband, Gerald Michael. A brother, Armand Gallant.
Mary Elise attended Bethel Baptist Church and was a retired assembly line employee. She was an avid animal lover, having several pets.
A memorial service will be held Saturday October 19, 2019 at the Bethel Baptist Church. Revs. Ken Cobb and Delmus Ayers will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 19th from 1-2 o'clock at the Church and from the home at other times.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie L. Legacy and husband Joseph of Bethel; grandchildren, Joseph Legacy VI and Lucille Legacy both of Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net . Walker's Ayers Chapel of Bethel, is serving the Gallant family. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 18, 2019