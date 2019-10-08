Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Proctor Norville
FALKLAND - Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Proctor Norville, age 72, died Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 9 at the Falkland Presbyterian Church at 11:00 A.M. by Rev. Kelly Lindsay. Interment will follow in the Falkland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
She is survived her sons, Bobby Norville and wife, Patsy of Falkland, and Robbie Norville and wife, Joy of Macclesfield; sister, Ann Powell and husband, Tommy of Greenville; brother, William Proctor and wife, Joanne of Falkland; grandson, Blake Norville and wife, Kayla; the light of her life, her great-grandchildren, Jett and Kade Norville; nephews, Edward Proctor and wife, Nicole, Michael Powell and wife, Stephanie, and John Powell and wife, Kaitlin; and special friends, Jannette and Robert Harris.
The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home, Tuesday evening from 6:30 until 8:30 P.M.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Falkland Fire Department, P.O. Box 157, Falkland, NC 27827, or the Falkland Presbyterian Women, P.O. Box 28, Falkland, NC 27827.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 8, 2019