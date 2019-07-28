Mary Elizabeth Suggs Savage
GREENVILLE - Mary Elizabeth Suggs Savage, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 26, 2019. A celebration of her life will be conducted Wednesday at 11am in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour to the service.
Mary was born September 19, 1938 in Snow Hill and lived in Greenville until 1978 at which time she moved to Jacksonville, FL. She moved back to Greenville in July 2016 and attended Calvary Baptist Church when her health allowed. Mary was the most laid back person you will ever meet, with NOT a care in the world. She always loved to EAT her some crab legs!
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Doris Suggs; and sons, Kirby Allen Wilson and Thomas Glenn Savage.
Mary is survived by her son, William Michael Wilson; daughter, Teresa Wilson Rigsby (Matthew); grandchildren, Michael Wilson, Michelle Wilson, Tyler Rigsby and Ashton Rigsby; two great grandsons, Logan Savage and Jaxon Rigsby; and three sisters, Ruby Paramore, Lou Barfield and Jean Chaco.
The family would like to thank the staff of Vidant Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.
