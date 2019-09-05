Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances Rasberry Newell. View Sign Service Information Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910)-483-1331 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Rasberry Newell



FAYETTEVILLE - Mary Frances Rasberry Newell passed away September 3, 2019 at age 98 in Fayetteville, NC.



She was born In Greene County, N.C. on July 15, 1921 and was the daughter of Katherine Lee Cobb Rasberry and the Honorable Edwin Albert Rasberry Sr.



She was educated in the Snow Hill, NC schools and graduated with a Home Economics degree from UNC - Greensboro formerly called Woman's College. Mrs. Newell was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville for many years and at the time of her death was the oldest member of the church. She served in the Women of the Church organization and as chairperson of some church circles. She was a member of the Town and Country Garden Club, Tea and Topics Book Club and was a former member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Mary Frances loved reading a good book, watching her backyard birds and flowers and most of all visits with her family. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching ACC sports, MLB and golf. She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond Newell. Together they were members of The Supper Club and Highland Country Club. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Edwin Rasberry.



Mrs. Newell is survived by four children: Rick Newell (Jeffrey) of Wilmington, NC, Kate Newell Tunison (Eric) of Alpharetta, GA., Edwin Newell (Debra) of Wake Forest, NC, and Bob Newell (Liz) of Winston Salem, NC. Four grandchildren: Will Newell (Whitney), Lela Newell, Nolan Newell (Chelsey) and Mitchell Newell King (Russ) and one great grandchild, Lucy Newell.



A Memorial service will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church Chapel on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11 A.M. The family will receive guests following the service in the Fellowship Hall at Highland Presbyterian Church. A private burial will be in Snow Hill, NC at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Highland Presbyterian Church, 111 Highland Ave, Fayetteville, NC, 28305.



Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



As published in The Daily Reflector

