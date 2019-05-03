Mary "Mot" Johnson Heath
WALSTONBURG - Mary "Mot" Johnson Heath, age 94, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4, at 10:00 A.M. at Free Union Original Free Will Baptist Church by Rev. Kelley Smart and Rev. Stephen Prescott. Interment will follow in the Walstonburg Cemetery.
Mrs. Heath was a member of Free Union Original Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred "Ed" Heath; and a grandson, Michael Justin Showman.
She is survived by her, daughters, Paula H. Showman of Goldsboro, and Mitzie H. Windham and husband, Mark of Greenville; sons, Edward C. Heath and wife, LaVerne of Fountain, and Ronnie Lee Heath and wife, Gail of Walstonburg; sisters, Bertha Hamm of Snow Hill and Dorothy Heath of Greenville; six grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home Friday evening from 7 until 9:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534 or Free Union Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2535 Fire Tower Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 3, 2019