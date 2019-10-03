Mary K. Beres
OXFORD, MI - Mary K. Beres, age 98, of Oxford, formerly of Allen Park, MI, St. Petersburg, FL and Greenville, NC, passed away September 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kalman "Kelly" Beres; loving mother of Mary E. "Lisa" (Jim) Wesley and Gregory (Wendy) Beres; dear grandmother of Danielle (Andrew)Pope, Kellie Beres, Kyle Wesley, Alyssa Wesley and Connor Wesley; sister of the late Rudy (Betty) Keszey; aunt of the late Rudy (Sandy) Keszey.
From an early age, Mary was deeply rooted in her faith and exuded an industrious spirit that transcended her family, work and volunteer opportunities. A lover of family, animals and nature, Mary also took time to hone her baking and sewing skills while furthering her education as a lifelong learner.
Funeral Mass Friday,October 4, 2019 -10:30 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 2700 Waldon Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends at the church Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass.
Interment Saturday, October 5, 2019- 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, 18303 Allen Rd., Brownstown, Michigan. Suggested memorials to St. VincentDe Paul Society - c/o Christ the Redeemer Church.
