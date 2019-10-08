Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lina Kathleen Strickland Bland. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lina Kathleen Strickland Bland



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Mary Lina Kathleen Strickland Bland, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, October 6, 2019.



The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 PM at Calvary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the church. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens.



Mrs. Bland was born and spent her childhood in the mountains of Tennessee. Her family moved to Pitt County when she was 13 years of age and she lived in Pitt County ever since. She was a professional seamstress, loved flowers, and gardening. Mrs. Bland was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Bland was preceded in death by her husband, James "J.C" Bland.



She is survived by her: daughters, Kathleen Rogerson and husband, Kenneth and Brenda Baker and husband, Jeff; sons, James Bland and wife, Sondra, and Christopher Bland and wife, Brenda, all of Greenville; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1412 Holbert Street, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Mary Lina Kathleen Strickland BlandGREENVILLE - Mrs. Mary Lina Kathleen Strickland Bland, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, October 6, 2019.The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 PM at Calvary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the church. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens.Mrs. Bland was born and spent her childhood in the mountains of Tennessee. Her family moved to Pitt County when she was 13 years of age and she lived in Pitt County ever since. She was a professional seamstress, loved flowers, and gardening. Mrs. Bland was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Mrs. Bland was preceded in death by her husband, James "J.C" Bland.She is survived by her: daughters, Kathleen Rogerson and husband, Kenneth and Brenda Baker and husband, Jeff; sons, James Bland and wife, Sondra, and Christopher Bland and wife, Brenda, all of Greenville; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1412 Holbert Street, Greenville, NC 27834.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, GreenvilleOnline condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close