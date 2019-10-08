Mary Lina Kathleen Strickland Bland
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Mary Lina Kathleen Strickland Bland, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, October 6, 2019.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 PM at Calvary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the church. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Bland was born and spent her childhood in the mountains of Tennessee. Her family moved to Pitt County when she was 13 years of age and she lived in Pitt County ever since. She was a professional seamstress, loved flowers, and gardening. Mrs. Bland was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Bland was preceded in death by her husband, James "J.C" Bland.
She is survived by her: daughters, Kathleen Rogerson and husband, Kenneth and Brenda Baker and husband, Jeff; sons, James Bland and wife, Sondra, and Christopher Bland and wife, Brenda, all of Greenville; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1412 Holbert Street, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 8, 2019