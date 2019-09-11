Mary Louise (Lou) Bullock
HAMILTON - Mary Louise (Lou) Bullock, 73, went to be with the Lord on September 08, 2019. She was born June 01, 1946 to the late Mary Lee Gurganus Pierce and Cecil Pierce of Hamilton, NC.
Lou was employed at Overton's for over 13 years and loved working there but her favorite thing most of all was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was a member of the Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church in Hassell, NC.
She is survived by her two daughters Lynn Patrick of Greenville, NC. and Tiffany Harrington and husband Gary of Williamston, NC. three grandchildren; Alexis Patrick, Chandler Wynne and Emily Harrington, one great-grandchild, Amelia Bostick; two sisters Sylvia Jean Keel and Cecilia O'Neal.
Lou is preceded in death by her parents, one infant son Eddie Bullock and two son-in-law's Robert Wynne Jr. and Timmy Patrick.
The family will receive friends at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and other times at the home. A funeral service will be held at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00pm with burial to follow at the Pierce Family Cemetery in Hamilton, NC.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand, 111 Presidential Blvd. Bala Cynwyd, PA. 19004. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 11, 2019