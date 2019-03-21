Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Davenport Boseman. View Sign

Mary Louise Davenport Boseman



GREENVILLE - Mary Louise Davenport Boseman, 74, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Her family surrounded her with love as she left her earthly tent to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



The funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11 AM at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Bill Sherman and Rhonda Grant. Burial will take place at Pinewood Memorial Park, following the service.



Born in Richmond, Virginia in 1944, Louise spent her early years growing up in Plymouth, North Carolina. She later attended Rocky Mount Senior High School and upon graduating, entered Pitt Community College. There, she would earn an Associate's Degree in Applied Science in nursing. In 1961, Louise met the love of her life, Paul. After faithfully attending church with her three times a week, for two years, he successfully won her hand. On October 6, 1963, Louise and Paul married in Rocky Mount, NC. For 54 loving years, he held her hand, called her his sweetie, and loved her with all his heart. Even after his passing in 2017, Louise carried Paul in her heart and their love never faded.



Louise lived a life dedicated to the service of others, she was employed by Beaufort County Hospital, and later, Pitt County Public Health, as a Registered Nurse, where she thoroughly cared for her patients and their families. She also spent many years as a homemaker, where she proudly raised her and Paul's three precious daughters. Louise held her family very close to her heart. She found such joy in being a "meme" to all of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the soon-to-be newest addition of twin great-granddaughters. She spent much time following all of them around to sporting events throughout the county and the state.



Yet, the deep love she felt for her family extended far beyond them and continued to her church. As a Methodist preacher's daughter, Louise loved the Lord and immersed herself in the church when at all possible. Serving as a choir director and Sunday school teacher at Salem United Methodist Church, she spent a lot of time in fellowship and was very active in United Methodist Women. Throughout her life, she spent time at several churches, such as; Plymouth UMC, Wares Chapel, Jamesville UMC, Siloam UMC, Holly Springs UMC, Rocky Mount Clark St. UMC, Southport UMC, Havelock UMC, LaGrange UMC, Grimesland UMC, Salem UMC, and Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. To Louise, it didn't matter what church she was at, they all provided her with the opportunity to share her love and faith in God with others. She was always a very selfless person whose greatest joy came from being of service to those in need.



Whether she was at a game for her grandchildren, cooking for shut-ins, at a book-club meeting, or sitting in church, there was only one thing that filled Louise's heart and motivated her every step; Love. The love for God, love for her family, and her love for others. Each one brought her great joy and happiness and was her reason for living. Preceding her in death was her husband, Paul E. Boseman; parents, Rev. William S. Davenport and wife, Georgia; and sisters, Georgia Faye Davenport and Betty D. Tesh.



She is loved and survived by, daughters, Georgia Mayo (Johnnie) of Greenville, NC; Cindy Griner (Mike) of Greenville, NC; Jennifer Dickerson (Craig) of Grimesland, NC; much loved grandchildren, Holly Kulczewski (Jeff) of Greenville, NC; Nickolas Paul Griner of Fort Campbell, KY; Jeremy Paul Harris; Christopher Beau Dickerson, Grimesland, NC; Will Davenport, Snow Hill, NC; great-grandson, Noah Michael, Greenville, NC; sister, Emily Davenport, Winterville, NC; brother-in-law, Sam Tesh, Elkin, NC; brother, Billy Davenport (Laura) Snow Hill, NC; and many nieces and nephews and their families.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church and other times at the home of Johnnie and Georgia Mayo, 3597 JC Galloway Rd, Greenville, NC, 27858.



Memorials may be made to Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Women, 510 South Washington Street, Greenville, NC 27858.



The family would like to thank the physicians at Physician's East and the staff at Vidant Medical Center and Palliative Care for the compassionate care provided.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

