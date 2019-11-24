Guest Book View Sign Service Information ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 (252)-566-3116 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM The Home of Jimbo and Joan Perry 1208 Sweetbriar Circle Kinston , NC View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Faith Fellowship 2278 Paul's Path Road Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary M. Perry



KINSTON - Mary Elizabeth Moore Perry, 87, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Mary was born January 10, 1932 in Duplin County to the late Elias Moore and Sarah Crews Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe W. Perry; and a daughter, Sandra P. "Sandy" Barwick.



A lady of strong faith, Mary worshiped at Faith Fellowship Church. With great inner-strength, she was rather independent, but always expressing care and concern for others. Mary carried a spirit of humility and love. She was lovingly known as everyone's "Grandmother Mary." Mary worked 37 years with Dr. J.H. Rose as his office manager. She took great pride in her work and took exceptional care of her patients.



Of utmost importance was her family. Mary's priority in life was to care for her girls, and later, her grandchildren. Her family loved to visit her home, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas when Mary's table was full of the most delicious food.



Mary's favorite pastimes were bird-watching, sitting down with her bridge club to enjoy a good game, serving with her sorority sisters of Beta Sigma Phi, and watching ACC Basketball.



With a zest for life and a zeal to travel, Mary stayed on the go. She was always ready for her next adventure and enjoyed traveling around the world. St. Thomas captured Mary's heart and she frequented the island on many occasions.



A memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Faith Fellowship. A private family interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery.



Mary is survived by two daughters, Debra P. McGowan and Mary Beth Apperson and husband, Austin; four grandchildren, Steve Potter, David Potter, Nicholas McGowan and Luke Apperson; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Carson, David and Lucas; son-in-law, Jim Barwick; and three siblings, Willie Moore, Joyce Taylor and Donna Grady.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com



As published in The Daily Reflector

