Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Meade Apperson Powell. View Sign Service Information St Paul's Episcopal 411 E 4th St Greenville, NC 27858 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary





GREENVILLE - Mrs. Mary Meade Apperson Powell, 102, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.



A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, September 8th at 2 PM in the chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Interment will be private.



Mary Meade was born on April 10, 1917 in Victoria, Virginia, and spent her childhood and early adult life in Richmond. There, she graduated from John Marshall High School and attended the American Business School. She, her husband, and their two children moved to Greenville in 1947, where she lived until her death.



A parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Mary Meade taught Sunday school, was a member of the Altar Guild, served as chairman of St. Mary's Chapter of Church Women, as President of St. Paul's Church Women, and as a member of the church vestry. She was also a member of the Chatham Book Club, Senior German Club, and the 76 Supper Club. She assisted with Meals on Wheels and with church services in long term care facilities. She was an avid bridge player.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert (Bob) Linwood Powell; son, Robert L. Powell, Jr.; parents, Dr. Luther H. Apperson and wife, Lottie; parents-in-law, Stagg L. Powell and wife, Georgia; and son-in-law, Kenneth B. Wheeler.



She is survived by a daughter, Beverley Powell Wheeler of Greenville; daughter-in-law, Suzanne A. Powell of Springfield, OR; and grandson, Michael S. Powell of Bend, OR.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O.Box 1924, Greenville, NC 27835.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Mary Meade Apperson PowellGREENVILLE - Mrs. Mary Meade Apperson Powell, 102, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, September 8th at 2 PM in the chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Interment will be private.Mary Meade was born on April 10, 1917 in Victoria, Virginia, and spent her childhood and early adult life in Richmond. There, she graduated from John Marshall High School and attended the American Business School. She, her husband, and their two children moved to Greenville in 1947, where she lived until her death.A parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Mary Meade taught Sunday school, was a member of the Altar Guild, served as chairman of St. Mary's Chapter of Church Women, as President of St. Paul's Church Women, and as a member of the church vestry. She was also a member of the Chatham Book Club, Senior German Club, and the 76 Supper Club. She assisted with Meals on Wheels and with church services in long term care facilities. She was an avid bridge player.She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert (Bob) Linwood Powell; son, Robert L. Powell, Jr.; parents, Dr. Luther H. Apperson and wife, Lottie; parents-in-law, Stagg L. Powell and wife, Georgia; and son-in-law, Kenneth B. Wheeler.She is survived by a daughter, Beverley Powell Wheeler of Greenville; daughter-in-law, Suzanne A. Powell of Springfield, OR; and grandson, Michael S. Powell of Bend, OR.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O.Box 1924, Greenville, NC 27835.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close