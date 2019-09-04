Mary Meade Apperson Powell
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Mary Meade Apperson Powell, 102, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, September 8th at 2 PM in the chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Interment will be private.
Mary Meade was born on April 10, 1917 in Victoria, Virginia, and spent her childhood and early adult life in Richmond. There, she graduated from John Marshall High School and attended the American Business School. She, her husband, and their two children moved to Greenville in 1947, where she lived until her death.
A parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Mary Meade taught Sunday school, was a member of the Altar Guild, served as chairman of St. Mary's Chapter of Church Women, as President of St. Paul's Church Women, and as a member of the church vestry. She was also a member of the Chatham Book Club, Senior German Club, and the 76 Supper Club. She assisted with Meals on Wheels and with church services in long term care facilities. She was an avid bridge player.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert (Bob) Linwood Powell; son, Robert L. Powell, Jr.; parents, Dr. Luther H. Apperson and wife, Lottie; parents-in-law, Stagg L. Powell and wife, Georgia; and son-in-law, Kenneth B. Wheeler.
She is survived by a daughter, Beverley Powell Wheeler of Greenville; daughter-in-law, Suzanne A. Powell of Springfield, OR; and grandson, Michael S. Powell of Bend, OR.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O.Box 1924, Greenville, NC 27835.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
