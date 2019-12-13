Mary O'Quinn Cleary
GREENVILLE - On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Mary O'Quinn Cleary, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 79.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 East Fifth Street, Greenville at 1:30 PM. Flowers and cards may be sent to Wilkerson.
Mary was born December 3, 1940 in Wilson, North Carolina to Jessie and Lency O'Quinn. She graduated from Farmville High School and continued her education in nursing, receiving her LPN. She raised two wonderful children, Judy and Matthew. At the conclusion of her nursing career, she became the office manager for Electronic Office Systems/Coeco and remained with the company for over forty years until her retirement.
Mary, who always wanted to be of service to her community, was an Emergency Medical Services instructor for Pitt County Emergency Management, a Emergency Medical Technician instructor for Pitt Community College and a member of Winterville Fire and Rescue. She taught and worked with many of Winterville's and Pitt County's first responders. Mary never met a stranger and was known for her quick wit. In her retirement, she enjoyed intricate cross stitching and making blankets to gift to her family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Jessie O'Quinn, her mother, Lency O'Quinn, her sisters, Lillian Hopkins and Blanche Morris and her brother, Samuel "Tommy" Holloman. She is survived by her children, Judy Lynn Cleary of Chocowinity, NC and Matthew Cleary (Lori) of Grimesland, NC, her sister, Mattie McLawhorn of Ayden, NC, four granddaughters, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 13, 2019