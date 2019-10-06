Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Pierce Baker. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Memorial service 5:00 PM Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 View Map Visitation Following Services Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





EDENTON - Mary Lorine Pierce Baker, 70, of 2220 Virginia Road, died peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the Palliative Care Suite of Vidant Chowan Hospital.



Mary was born in Hertford County on November 25, 1948, one of three daughters born to the late Frank Elliott Pierce and Louise Britt Pierce of the Sunbury Community in Gates County. She was a lifelong member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church.



Surviving are her children, Julie Baker Howard (Russell) of Ayden, and John Drew Baker (Brandy) of Edenton; two sisters, Anne Pierce of Haiku, Hawaii and Jean Hunnicutt and brother-in-law, Ron, of Franklin, North Carolina; and three dearly loved grandchildren, Joshua, Taylor, and Jacob.



She was happily employed seventeen years at Blount's Mutual Drugs. Her work there brought her great joy, and her co-workers were her second family. Special thanks to Mr. Jim Blount and all of her Blount's Mutual family. She loved you all so much, and your support, care, and love will always be remembered.



Mary was an avid reader, enjoying all types of books, newspapers, and magazines. Working outdoors, planting flowers and taking care of her plants and yard brought her joy; she loved to see new things grow. She also loved cooking, especially for her family. Mary was the best Grandma ever and spent much time loving and nurturing her grandchildren from their births. Her unselfish love to all those in her life is a testament to her goodness and an inspiration to us all.



The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Michael Hopkins and his team at the Oncology Department of Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton for their tender care and guidance along this journey. Special thanks also to all the staff in the Palliative Care Suite of Vidant Chowan Hospital. Your gentleness and genuine concern were such comfort during Mary's passage to the Father. Finally, thank you to all the neighbors and friends who have given support during this time.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 8th, at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by the Rev. David Brooks, and longtime friend and co-worker, Nelson Spear. A private burial will be held on the family plot in the Cross Family Cemetery in Sunbury. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chowan Hospital Foundation for Cancer Care, P. O. Box 629, Edenton, NC 27932.



Online condolences may be made by visiting

Mary Pierce BakerEDENTON - Mary Lorine Pierce Baker, 70, of 2220 Virginia Road, died peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the Palliative Care Suite of Vidant Chowan Hospital.Mary was born in Hertford County on November 25, 1948, one of three daughters born to the late Frank Elliott Pierce and Louise Britt Pierce of the Sunbury Community in Gates County. She was a lifelong member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church.Surviving are her children, Julie Baker Howard (Russell) of Ayden, and John Drew Baker (Brandy) of Edenton; two sisters, Anne Pierce of Haiku, Hawaii and Jean Hunnicutt and brother-in-law, Ron, of Franklin, North Carolina; and three dearly loved grandchildren, Joshua, Taylor, and Jacob.She was happily employed seventeen years at Blount's Mutual Drugs. Her work there brought her great joy, and her co-workers were her second family. Special thanks to Mr. Jim Blount and all of her Blount's Mutual family. She loved you all so much, and your support, care, and love will always be remembered.Mary was an avid reader, enjoying all types of books, newspapers, and magazines. Working outdoors, planting flowers and taking care of her plants and yard brought her joy; she loved to see new things grow. She also loved cooking, especially for her family. Mary was the best Grandma ever and spent much time loving and nurturing her grandchildren from their births. Her unselfish love to all those in her life is a testament to her goodness and an inspiration to us all.The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Michael Hopkins and his team at the Oncology Department of Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton for their tender care and guidance along this journey. Special thanks also to all the staff in the Palliative Care Suite of Vidant Chowan Hospital. Your gentleness and genuine concern were such comfort during Mary's passage to the Father. Finally, thank you to all the neighbors and friends who have given support during this time.A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 8th, at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by the Rev. David Brooks, and longtime friend and co-worker, Nelson Spear. A private burial will be held on the family plot in the Cross Family Cemetery in Sunbury. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chowan Hospital Foundation for Cancer Care, P. O. Box 629, Edenton, NC 27932.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com . As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close