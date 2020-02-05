Mary Vandiford Smith
KINSTON - Mrs. Mary Vandiford Smith, 94, passed away at her home on Friday January 31, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, February 7th at Evergreen Memorial Estates Masoleum Chapel. Burial will follow in the cemetary.
Mrs. Smith, was born in Pitt Co., NC, but resided most of her life in Lenoir Co., living in the Grainger Station Community for the last 60 years. She was a long time employee of E.I. DuPont and retired after 35 years of service. After retiring from DuPont, she worked for several years at Walmart in Kinston. She enjoyed spending time in her yard and loved to dance.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Herman E. Smith; a daughter, Mary Eugenia Cayton; Grandchild, Jeffrey Bryant Clayton; Great Grandchild, Christopher Matthew Carlson; her twin sister, Martha Langley; four brothers; six sisters and a very dear friend, Fred Davis.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Beadie Dianne Beasley and friend, Keith Allison; her son, Herman Edward Smith Jr. and wife, Suzanne; her Son-In-Law, Bruce Clayton; Grandchildren, Brandon, Stacie, Rachel and Bre and Great-Grandchildren, Michael, Zachary, Matthew, Jackson, Rylee and Anna.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 5, 2020