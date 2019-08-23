Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matilda "Tillie" Cullipher. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Matilda "Tillie" Cullipher



WINTERVILLE - Matilda "Tillie" Cullipher, 79, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home.



A private family memorial service was held in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.



Mrs. Cullipher, daughter of the late Charles Arthur and Verna Murray Strickland, received a degree in nursing from Parkview Hospital in Rocky Mount. She made her home in the Greenville and Winterville communities since 1970. She was employed as a nurse at the Pitt County Health Department, retiring as the Nursing Director in 1991. Tillie attended Calvary Baptist Church. She loved gardening, raising grandchildren, and participated in the Red Hat Society for a period of time. She also spent many wonderful days at her second home in Kilby Island, near Bath and on the coast at Cedar Point.



In addition to her parents Mrs. Cullipher was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joe Preston Cullipher; and sister, Clara Belle Vann.



She is survived by: daughter, Donna Cullipher Goff; son, Jerry Cullipher, both of Winterville; grandchildren, Chelsea McGowen and fiance;, Sarah Fitzgerald, Morgan McGowen, Joseph Cullipher, Bridgette Cullipher, Joshua Goff and Caroline Armstrong and husband, Joseph; great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Tilly Armstong; sister, Sue Harlow of Winterville; brothers, Charles Strickland and wife, Phyllis of Hassell and James Suits of Raleigh; along with her dog and companion, Luke.



Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Greenville, 1412 Holbert St, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Matilda "Tillie" CullipherWINTERVILLE - Matilda "Tillie" Cullipher, 79, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home.A private family memorial service was held in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.Mrs. Cullipher, daughter of the late Charles Arthur and Verna Murray Strickland, received a degree in nursing from Parkview Hospital in Rocky Mount. She made her home in the Greenville and Winterville communities since 1970. She was employed as a nurse at the Pitt County Health Department, retiring as the Nursing Director in 1991. Tillie attended Calvary Baptist Church. She loved gardening, raising grandchildren, and participated in the Red Hat Society for a period of time. She also spent many wonderful days at her second home in Kilby Island, near Bath and on the coast at Cedar Point.In addition to her parents Mrs. Cullipher was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joe Preston Cullipher; and sister, Clara Belle Vann.She is survived by: daughter, Donna Cullipher Goff; son, Jerry Cullipher, both of Winterville; grandchildren, Chelsea McGowen and fiance;, Sarah Fitzgerald, Morgan McGowen, Joseph Cullipher, Bridgette Cullipher, Joshua Goff and Caroline Armstrong and husband, Joseph; great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Tilly Armstong; sister, Sue Harlow of Winterville; brothers, Charles Strickland and wife, Phyllis of Hassell and James Suits of Raleigh; along with her dog and companion, Luke.Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Greenville, 1412 Holbert St, Greenville, NC 27834.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close