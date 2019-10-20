Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Max Owen Flynn. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Max Owen Flynn



GREENVILLE - Dr. Max Owen Flynn, 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.



A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Monday, at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. A private burial will occur at a later date.



A native of Ft. Myers, Florida, Max was the son of the late James and Anetta Baylor Flynn. Max has made his home in Greenville where he served as Superintendent of Foursquare, North Carolina Coastal Division, as well as, President of Covenant Theological Seminary School.



Max started ministry in 1973 in Jacksonville, Florida, where he began his life-long commitment of 46 years serving in various ministerial roles. He received a Bachelor of Divinity from Luther Rice Seminary, a Master of Theology from Southern Bible Institute and Seminary, doctoral degrees in Religious Education and Theology from Jacksonville Theology Seminary, as well as a Doctor of Divinity degree from Southern Bible Institute and Seminary, and Doctor of Humanities, an honorary degree from Christian International Bible College.



Dr. Flynn began an international ministry that extended from West Africa to Cuba, where he assisted in establishing Bible Colleges to create training centers in various nations. He provided education in multiple languages world-wide. Important to Max, was providing Spanish-speaking nations with duplicable Bibles and training materials to increase the Kingdom of God.



Max is the founder of East Carolina School of Ministry in Greenville, NC, which was first established in 1984. In January 2001 he became a facilitator and instructor with Jacksonville Theological Seminary, establishing schools in Raleigh and Greenville, NC. In 2003 he also became the NC representative for Southern Bible Institute and Seminary, and was invited to be an International Board Member of Revelation Message Bible College in Jacksonville, FL, and in 2008 was appointed President and CEO of Covenant Theological Seminary.



Max will be fondly remembered for his encouragement of others, always smiling, his robust appetite for serving his Lord, and expanding the Kingdom of God. He befriended many in his extensive ministry and his legacy will continue in the lives of those he reached.



His life verse and call is 2 Timothy 2:2: The things you have heard me say in the presence of many witnesses entrust to reliable people who will also be qualified to teach others. This was Max's mission to prepare people for the work of the ministry, and teach them how to duplicate and multiply their ministry to reach people all over the world. Above all, he boldly believed, preached, and taught the Word of God.



He was a loving son, husband of 49 years, father of 4 girls, grandfather of 8, 5 boys and 3 girls, and friend to many, who will be greatly missed.



He is survived by; his wife of 49 years, Judith Wood Flynn; daughters, Ginger Lee Flynn and Scott Hodge of Pullman, WA; Robyn Peer-Flaherty and husband, Michael, of Ft. Myers, FL; Rebecca F. Nease and husband, Eric, of Greenville; and Erin F. Dove and husband, Thad, of Greenville; grandchildren, Jacob Burgh, Tanner Peer, Bailey Peer, William Flaherty, Anna Grace Nease, Flynn Nease, Taylor Hill and Reagan Hill; sisters, Rae Nicely and husband, Jim; Kay Chandler and husband, Brian; Janet Flynn; and Jennifer Flynn.



The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 to 6 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Erin and Thad Dove.



Online condolences at



