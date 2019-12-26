Melvin E. Hathaway, Sr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Melvin E. Hathaway, Sr., 84, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his home.
The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 2 PM in Oakmont Baptist Church, officiated by his pastor Dr. Greg Rogers. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, prior to the service from 12:30-1:45 PM.
Mr. Hathaway, a native of Pitt County, lived his early life in the Belvoir community. He was son of the late James Fenton and Eva Harris Hathaway. Mr. Hathaway served four years in the United States Navy aboard the USS Wallace L. Lind. After his military service he began working with Greenville Fire and Rescue for a number of years. He was later employed as a HVAC salesman with Carolina Sales prior to being employed by East Carolina University as a supervisor in HVAC services. He was an active member of Oakmont Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hathaway was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, David, and Marvin Hathaway and an infant brother.
He is survived by his: wife of 64 years, Nancy Baker Hathaway; two sons, Gene Hathaway and wife, Debbie, of Greenville; and James Baker Hathaway of Martinsburg, VA; two "special daughters", Rachel Harris Sutton and husband, Allen, of Rocky Mount; and Rose Harris Sutton and husband, Glenn, of Whitakers; grandchildren, Amanda L. Young and husband, Tavarus; Jordan Hathaway, Kalee Hathaway, Chandler Hathaway, Carson Hathaway, Katheryn Sutton, and Kristina Grimes; four great-grandchildren, Alexia, Ty, Abigail, and Titus; sisters, Barbara Jenkins of Rocky Mount; Carolyn McCullouch of Goldsboro; and Frances Hathaway of Wisconsin; and brother, Floyd Hathaway of Woodward, Oklahoma.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 26, 2019