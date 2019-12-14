Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvyn Wesley Elks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvyn Wesley Elks



DUNNELLON, FL - Melvyn Wesley Elks was born on January 20, 1937 and passed away on December 6, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at Farmer's Chapel in Ayden, NC on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00pm with a private graveside service to follow.



Melvyn was the son of the late Clyde Wesley Elks and Nancy Juanita Dail Elks, formerly of Ayden. He graduated from Ayden High School and East Carolina University. He gladly served his country with the US Air Force for five years and was formerly employed for 23 years as Director of Purchasing for Carolina Telephone (now Sprint Telephone) located in Tarboro, NC. After living in Rocky Mount, NC and for a short time after retiring in Atlantic Beach, NC, he and his wife moved to Dunnellon, FL and have lived there for almost 20 years.



Melvyn is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Reid (Peele) Elks, of Rocky Mount, NC and Dunnellon, FL; his daughter Shari Danielle Elks DiGregorio, of Nashville, TN; a step daughter, Karen Elaine Peele Parker and her husband, Pastor Timothy Way Parker, of Rocky Mount, NC; and their three grandchildren, Alex Reid Parker VanDorp, Lauryn Elaine Parker and Harrison Way Parker, all of Rocky Mount, NC. We cannot leave out his dog, Dixie.



In lieu of flowers, Melvyn had requested a donation be made to the Humane Society of Marion County in Ocala, FL.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Melvyn Wesley ElksDUNNELLON, FL - Melvyn Wesley Elks was born on January 20, 1937 and passed away on December 6, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at Farmer's Chapel in Ayden, NC on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00pm with a private graveside service to follow.Melvyn was the son of the late Clyde Wesley Elks and Nancy Juanita Dail Elks, formerly of Ayden. He graduated from Ayden High School and East Carolina University. He gladly served his country with the US Air Force for five years and was formerly employed for 23 years as Director of Purchasing for Carolina Telephone (now Sprint Telephone) located in Tarboro, NC. After living in Rocky Mount, NC and for a short time after retiring in Atlantic Beach, NC, he and his wife moved to Dunnellon, FL and have lived there for almost 20 years.Melvyn is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Reid (Peele) Elks, of Rocky Mount, NC and Dunnellon, FL; his daughter Shari Danielle Elks DiGregorio, of Nashville, TN; a step daughter, Karen Elaine Peele Parker and her husband, Pastor Timothy Way Parker, of Rocky Mount, NC; and their three grandchildren, Alex Reid Parker VanDorp, Lauryn Elaine Parker and Harrison Way Parker, all of Rocky Mount, NC. We cannot leave out his dog, Dixie.In lieu of flowers, Melvyn had requested a donation be made to the Humane Society of Marion County in Ocala, FL.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close