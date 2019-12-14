Melvyn Wesley Elks
DUNNELLON, FL - Melvyn Wesley Elks was born on January 20, 1937 and passed away on December 6, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at Farmer's Chapel in Ayden, NC on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00pm with a private graveside service to follow.
Melvyn was the son of the late Clyde Wesley Elks and Nancy Juanita Dail Elks, formerly of Ayden. He graduated from Ayden High School and East Carolina University. He gladly served his country with the US Air Force for five years and was formerly employed for 23 years as Director of Purchasing for Carolina Telephone (now Sprint Telephone) located in Tarboro, NC. After living in Rocky Mount, NC and for a short time after retiring in Atlantic Beach, NC, he and his wife moved to Dunnellon, FL and have lived there for almost 20 years.
Melvyn is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Reid (Peele) Elks, of Rocky Mount, NC and Dunnellon, FL; his daughter Shari Danielle Elks DiGregorio, of Nashville, TN; a step daughter, Karen Elaine Peele Parker and her husband, Pastor Timothy Way Parker, of Rocky Mount, NC; and their three grandchildren, Alex Reid Parker VanDorp, Lauryn Elaine Parker and Harrison Way Parker, all of Rocky Mount, NC. We cannot leave out his dog, Dixie.
In lieu of flowers, Melvyn had requested a donation be made to the Humane Society of Marion County in Ocala, FL.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 14, 2019