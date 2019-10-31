Michael Glenn Rawls
GREENVILLE - Michael Glenn Rawls, 65, gained his heavenly reward on Monday, October 28, 2019, surrounded by those who loved him most.
The funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 am in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mike was born in Bertie County, to Harold and Faye Rawls, on August 27, 1954. He had made his home in Pitt County for over 35 years. As a truly talented outdoorsmen, he cultivated many dear friendships through his love of fishing and hunting. Other times, he could be found on the sidelines of his daughters' sporting events, always their biggest supporter. Most importantly, he shared his stedfast faith with those he loved and with total strangers.
Mike was preceded in death, by his parents, and his brothers, Keith Rawls and David Rawls.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cecile Williams Rawls, children, Morgan Nichols and husband, Jason of Belvoir, Elizabeth Revels and husband, Joey of Bethel, and Rachel Davenport and husband, Stanley of Belvoir. He was PawPaw to grandchildren Reagan Elise Davenport, Ryann Michaela Nichols, Tucker Glenn Davenport, Quinn Jaymes Revels, and Mason Price Nichols. Also surviving are his brother, Mark Rawls and wife, Marie of Windsor, sister-in-law Jennie Rawls of Williamston, and many dear nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
A special thanks is extended to Dr. Steven Hamstead and Dr. Jeffrey Alloway and their staff for their care and compassion throughout the years.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com As published in The Daily Reflector
