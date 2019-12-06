Michael "Mike" Lee Earls



MICHIGAN - Michael "Mike" Lee Earls, 58, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.



He was born in Midland County, Michigan on January 17, 1961 to the late Jerry Lee Earls and Hiroko Komatsu "Kay"Earls. He is survived by brother, Mel Allen Earls; his wife of 36 years, Lori Earls; daughter, Jessica Zappulla and husband Frank, of Clayton; son, Christopher Earls and wife Alexis, of Farmville; and grandson, Jase Earls.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, at Carlisle Funeral Home in Tarboro, NC. The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday at the funeral home from 3:00-4:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please support one of the following charities: Riley's Army or Cornucopia Cancer Support Center. As published in The Daily Reflector

