Service Information

Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville , NC 27858
(252)-752-2101

Service
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
401 E. Fourth Street





CHOCOWINITY - Michael P. Bell, 80, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home following a short illness.



The service will be held Saturday at 1 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church (401 E. Fourth Street) officiated by Rev. Andrew Cannan. A reception will follow the service in the Parish Hall.



Mike was born February 22, 1939 in Morristown, NJ to E. Arthur Bell and Helen L. Bell. He attended schools in Essex Fells until high school when his family moved to Stamford, CT. He graduated from Duke University in 1961 and then obtained his Master's in Public Health Engineering at UNC Chapel Hill. After graduating, he served in the Public Health Service and in 1966 became an engineer in the Water Division of the NC Department of Public Health. He worked as a regional water quality engineer where he continued until his retirement more than 40 years later.



Mike loved his happy place on the Pamlico River, sitting and looking out at the river, sailing when he was younger and just relaxing. Although he spent more time in Greenville in recent years, he still enjoyed "going to the river".



Mike became a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church when he and his wife moved to Greenville in 1966 and continued active serving in various roles. Perhaps his greatest enjoyment was his participation in the choir and recently helping install the "new" organ. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.



He is survived by two brothers, Jon W. Bell (Ilsa) of Jacksonville, FL and Allan A. Bell (Lois) of Decatur, IL. He is also survived by a niece and three nephews. In addition to his close relatives, Mike is survived by many friends and professional associates as well.



Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Music Ministry Fund, 401 E. Fourth Street, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at

