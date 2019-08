Michael Patrick Finnegan



GREENVILLE - Mr. Michael Patrick Finnegan, 58 passed away suddenly on Friday, August 16, 2019.



A mass will be celebrated in memory of Michael at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Alexandria, VA and burial at Basilica of Saint Mary in Old Town Alexandria, VA.



A loving husband and father, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Michael will be forever remembered by his wife Juliana of 31 years and their two boys, Daniel and Shaun Finnegan, by his parents Mary and Dan Finnegan, and by his sister and brother Robyn Schmidle and Joe Finnegan. Michael will also be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. As published in The Daily Reflector