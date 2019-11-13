Michael Paul Rasberry
GREENVILLE - Michael Paul Rasberry passed away at his home on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Mike was born on July 21, 1961 in Pitt County and spent the majority of his life in the Greenville and Farmville areas of Pitt County.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Harper Rasberry, brother, Steven Ray Rasberry, and step-father, Bill Erwin.
He is survived by his mother, Hazel Mitchel Erwin of Farmville, brother, Dr. Ronald Rasberry (Debbie) of Davie, Fl, niece, Paula Rasberry Hamilton of Raleigh and nephews, Ron, Jr., Ryan, Kenny, Troy Rasberry, great nieces Gabriella and Riesse Rasberry and great-nephew Rhett Rasberry, all of Florida, and his beloved dog, Roxie.
There will be no formal services for Mike; however, friends and family may visit and share their condolences at the home of Hazel Erwin on Friday, November 15 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Red Oak Christian Church, 1827 Greenville Blvd., SW, Greenville, NC 27834 or to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, N. C. 27834.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
As published in The Daily Reflector
