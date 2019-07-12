Michael Ryan Pollard
BELVOIR - Michael Ryan Pollard, 40, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 11am at Greenville Church of God. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Michael was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and a graduate of North Pitt High School. He had worked with Coastline Electrical and later helped his father with his painting business. Michael loved to hunt, fish and play basketball and was an avid Carolina Tarheel Basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Earl and Margie Pollard, who he affectionately called Daddy Jim and Mimmie.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Haley Pollard and Elizabeth Rowe, both of Greenville; father, Mike Pollard of Belvoir; mother, Debbie Pollard of Winterville; sisters, Christy Shipman and husband Allan of Washington and Jessica Ross and husband John of Winterville; nephews, Colton and Ashton Ross and Connor and Clark Shipman; and maternal grandparents, Bob and Ann Braswell of Belvoir.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 12, 2019