Michael Wayne Jackson
GREENVILLE - Michael Wayne Jackson, 70, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of Greenville on April 14, 2019. "Wayne" was born on July 25, 1948 in Dillon SC and later lived in Winston Salem NC until relocating to Greenville NC in 2014. He was a man of few words and a heart of gold, and it would be hard to find anyone with such innocence or a kinder soul.
He was preceded in death by his parents Reid and Mae Jackson. He is survived by his daughters Maggie Blevins and husband Rodney, and Courtney Jackson; Sister Bonnie Jackson; brothers Gary Jackson, and wife Sandy, Walter Jackson and wife Regina, and Roy Jackson; Nephew Ronnie Widener, and 6 grandchildren.
A heartfelt thank you his friends and caregivers at Oak Haven Senior Living, and to Smith Funeral Home for their help with the arrangements. A private family service will be held to honor his memory. Memorials may be made to Hospice House /The Service League of Greenville, P.O. Box 30452, Greenville, NC 27833. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 18, 2019