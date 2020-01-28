Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Hodges. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Mike Hodges



WASHINGTON - Mike Hodges. 68, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home.



A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday at 5 p.m. St. James United Methodist Church by the Rev. Dennis Adams. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall at the church from 4 to 5 pm prior to the service and immediately following the service.



Mike, son of the late James Henry Hodges, Jr. and Marjorie Rebecca Everson Hodges, was a native of Beaufort County. A graduate of Washington High School, he attended ECU. In addition to farming, he was employed in the LP gas industry for forty years and during that time worked as manager of the FerrellGas Company. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, but had been attending his childhood church, the Asbury United Methodist Church.



A true North Carolinian, he enjoyed the outdoors. He loved sports and was an avid fan of ECU football and baseball. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and his dog, Missy. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Stewart, Greg and Keith Hodges.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debby Hodges; a daughter, Heather Hodges Bowers and husband, Anthony, of Pactolus and their children, Madison, Brianna and Brooks; two sons, Greg Hodges and wife, Melissa of Greensboro and their children Avery and Finley and Garrett Hodges and wife, Elyse, of Raleigh; a brother, Larry Hodges of Greenville; a sister, Barbara Black of Washington and an aunt, Iris Hodges Blankenship of Greenville.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the NC Future Farmers of America (



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

