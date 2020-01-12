Mildred Lee Gladson Rogers
GREENVILLE - Mildred Lee Gladson Rogers, 93, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday at 3:30 PM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Kevin McDaniel. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Tuesday prior to the service from 1 to 3 PM.
Mrs. Rogers, daughter of the late Hyman and Reba Jane Baker Gladson, was a native of Pitt County. She lived her early life in the Pactolus community. Following her husband's military service, they farmed for a number of years in Beaufort County and in the early 1950's made their home in Pitt County and later in Greenville. Mrs. Rogers began to keep children in her home, which she continued for over 50 years. She was a lifelong member of Grindle Creek Church of God, where she worked in the nursery for many years.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rogers was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Rogers, Jr. on January 9, 2020, and brothers, Bill and Jesse Gladson.
She is survived by her: daughter, Judy Rogers Sutton and son, Dave Rogers, III; grandsons, James Allen Sutton and Christopher Lee Rogers and wife, Jada Tew, all of Greenville; great-grandsons, Christopher Blake Rogers and Jake Henry Rogers; and a sister, Lillian Purifoy of New Bern.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
As published in The Daily Reflector
