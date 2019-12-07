Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Moore Briley. View Sign Service Information Gaskin Funeral Services 14617 West Lawyers Rd. Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-882-6733 Service 1:00 PM Providence Baptist Church 4921Randolph Rd Charlotte , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Providence Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Moore Briley



GREENVILLE - Mildred Moore Briley (Millie) died on December 4, 2019, at age 80. Millie was born on August 8, 1939, just outside of Greenville, NC, in Pitt County to parents J. Dalton Moore, Sr. and Alberta Boyd Moore. She lived on the farm until her parents decided to move to Robersonville, NC, where her father became a barber.



Millie attended school in Robersonville, NC, until she married Jim Briley on July 6, 1956. Six months after marring Jim, Millie road a bus from Rocky Mount, NC, to Los Angeles, CA, and boarded a plane for Honolulu, Hawaii, where she lived with Jim for 3 more years.



After Hawaii, she and Jim moved to California and lived for 3 1/2 years. While in California she and Jim adopted their daughter, Dreama. Next, she and daughter joined Jim in Okinawa, Japan, and lived for 4 years. During that time they adopted their son, Gregory.



While living in Okinawa she decided to finish her high school work and earn a diploma which she did via correspondence. Later she and Jim decided to leave the Air Force. After discharge from the USAF, they moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where they lived for 7 years. After deciding to move closer to their parents, Jim accepted a job offer in Charlotte, NC. They moved to Belmont, NC, and lived for 9 years. After their children graduated from high school, they moved to Charlotte, NC.



Millie has been involved in children's ministries all of her adult life, serving as a foster parent when she cared for 15 children in addition to her own 2. She served as a surrogate grandparent for a number of young couples whose parents lived somewhere else.



Because of their commitment to helping children, she and her husband set up the 'Jim And Millie Briley Endowment Fund'. Proceeds from this fund are used to fund education grants for under resourced children. Through this fund, Millie's love and care for children will live on into perpetuity.



Millie was predeceased by her parents; 2 brothers J.D. Moore, Jr. and Jasper Moore. She is survived by her husband, Jim, of 63 years; daughter Dreama Briley of NYC, NY; son Gregory Briley of Mt. Gilead, NC; 3 sisters Dorothy Moore Morton of Kingsland, GA, Betty Moore Griffin of Hamilton, NC and Grace Moore Dukes of Ludowici, GA.



A Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:00pm at Providence Baptist Church 4921Randolph Rd Charlotte NC 28211 a visitation will follow. A Private family interment will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jim and Millie endowment fund for the NC Baptist Foundation 201 Convention Dr Cary, NC 27511.



