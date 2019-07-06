Guest Book View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Sullivan Waters



PINETOWN - Ms. Mildred Paulette Sullivan Waters, age 76, a resident of 473 Everett Community Road, Pinetown, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home.



Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, July 7, 2019 from the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington conducted by Arthur "Bud" Ball and Pastor Travis Boyd. Burial will follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens.



The following will serve as pallbearers: Michael Askew, Timmy Askew, Jason Chrismon, Joe Gardner, Kenny Parker, Scott Radcliff, Jay Sullivan, and Toby Woolard, Jr.



Ms. Waters was born in Beaufort County on September 26, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Moye Sullivan and Sarah Adelaid Boyd Sullivan. Ms. Waters was a 1960 graduate of Bath High School. She was a retired Long-Term Care Case worker with Beaufort and Pitt County Department of Social Services. Ms. Waters was a member of the Hunters Bridge Church of Christ. She had been a member of the Women of the Moose since 1983. In her spare time, Ms. Waters enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading and crocheting.



Ms. Waters is survived by a son, Jimmie Waters, Jr. and wife Rachel of Pinetown, two daughters, Shelia Waters Bowden and husband, Chris of Washington, Sarah Waters Radcliff and husband, Brian of Greenville; five grandchildren, Allen Michael Waters, Charlotte Nicole Waters, Samantha Jo Hadley Bowden, Courteney Blair Bowden, Emily Nicole Radcliff; sister, Sarah Janice Wright of Pinetown, three brothers, Lester Wayne Sullivan and wife Carolyn, Larry Douglas Sullivan and wife Barbara, Gary Lynn Sullivan all of Bath; and her canine companions, Rusty and Lady.



In addition to her parents Ms. Waters was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph Moye Sullivan, Jr., Lewis Henry Sullivan, Cecil Ray Sullivan, and Elmo "Lee" Sullivan.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at her home.



Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made to Hunters Bridge Church of Christ, 15158 U.S. Highway 264 East, Pinetown, N.C. 27865 or Moosehaven, 1701 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073.



Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com



Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Waters family.



As published in The Daily Reflector

