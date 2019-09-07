Milton Andrews (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Andrews.
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Holiness Church
Robersonville, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Holiness Church
Robersonville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Milton Andrews

ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. Milton Andrews, 71, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Holiness Church, in Robersonville, NC. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.