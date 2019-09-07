Milton Andrews
ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. Milton Andrews, 71, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Holiness Church, in Robersonville, NC. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 7, 2019