Minnie R. Hopkins
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Minnie R. Hopkins, 82, gained her heavenly wings on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2 PM at The Salvation Army Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Hopkins, daughter of the late James and Maggie Robinson, was a native of Edgecombe County. She and her late husband moved to Pitt County in 1968. She retired from Pitt Memorial Hospital after several years of service. Mrs. Hopkins was an active member of the Salvation Army Church and also an active member of the community, volunteering at the hospital. Mrs. Hopkins was a selfless human being with a heart of gold. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Randy Goff; and grandson, Billy Ray Hopkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Goff; sons, Clifton Hopkins, Jr. and wife, Terri; Thomas Hopkins; and Roy Hopkins, Sr. and wife, Dell; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and brother, Jerry Lee Robinson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 26, 2019