Moses Lee Ford

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
View Map
Obituary
Moses Lee Ford

GREENVILLE - Mr. Moses Lee Ford, 52, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 22, 2019
