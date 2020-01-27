Moye Wayne "Cutie" Woolard
WASHINGTON - Mr. Moye Wayne "Cutie" Woolard, age 84, died peacefully at home, in the early morning hours of Friday, January 24, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, January 27, 2020 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, N.C. and will officiated by Rupert Wallace. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.
The following will serve as pallbearers: Richard Gerard, Richie Gerard, Curtis Rogers, Ken Harris, Brownie Futrell and Bartow Houston.
Wayne was born June 4, 1935 to Jerry and Grace Wilson Woolard. His education began at the Old Ford School with graduation in 1953 from Washington High School. Being an athletic young man, he played football, basketball, and baseball, lettering in all three sports. After four years in the U.S Air Force, Wayne returned home and entered East Carolina College on a football scholarship at the age of twenty-four. Following graduation in 1963, he accepted a position in the Department of Defense with the Army-Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES) which made him a "globe trotter" visiting any and all countries with U.S. Army and Air Force bases.
After an early retirement from AAFES, Wayne returned home. Not one to enjoy retirement, he went to work for the U.S Postal Service, retiring a second time in 2015. He especially enjoyed his years delivering mail in his old station wagon.
As long as his health allowed, Wayne enjoyed watching Pirate athletics - football, basketball and baseball. He and his soulmate, Pat Hodges, were always in attendance, decked out in the "Purple and Gold".
Wayne is survived by two sisters, Geri Ambrose and Lydia "K" Woolard, both of the home.
The family will receive friends at the home, 3542 Market Street Extension, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to J and J Homeless Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 1495, Washington, N.C. 27889 or .
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 27, 2020