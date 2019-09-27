Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nadine Jackson White. View Sign Service Information Hampton Funeral Service - Boone 683 Blowing Rock Road Boone , NC 28607 (828)-264-7100 Send Flowers Obituary

Nadine Jackson White



GREENVILLE - Nadine Jackson White, age 74, of Greenville, North Carolina, a native and former long-time resident of Boone, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.



Nadine was a proud graduate of the Appalachian High School class of 1963. She attended Winston-Salem Business College and spent most of her career at Appalachian State University as a secretary in both the English and Psychology departments. She retired from ASU on April 1, 2007 after many years of service.



As a military spouse, she was a loyal volunteer for veterans and spent most evenings and weekends raising money for our servicemen and women and visiting VA hospitals around the state. She served as President of the VFW Ladies' Auxiliary of North Carolina from June 2008 to June 2009, in addition to serving in several other offices in the organization throughout her many years as a member.



Nadine loved flowers and grew roses that on at least one occasion dwarfed her petite stature at her home on Bub Teems Road in Boone. Known far and wide as an excellent cook, in the kitchen of that home she also created and served thousands of meals to anyone who would come through the door and take a seat at the table. The best times of her life were spent with her husband, Rod, with her two daughters and their spouses, her parents and siblings, extended family and friends, and most of all, her three grandchildren.



The eldest daughter of the late Avery Lee Jackson, Sr. and Leola (Ola) Ford Jackson, she was born in the middle of an ice storm at the old Blowing Rock Hospital on December 29, 1944. In addition to her parents, she was preceeded in death by a brother, John E. Jackson, and her husband, the love of her life, Air Force TSgt. Roderick (Rod) Theodore White.



She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Monica Allsbrook and husband Richard of Greenville, NC; Vonda Hampton and Kevin McCusker of Herndon, VA; three grandchildren, Julia Allsbrook of Charlotte, NC; Jackson Allsbrook of Greenville, NC; and Avery Anna McCusker of Herndon, VA; one brother, Lee Jackson and wife Melissa of Boone; one sister, Ollie Jackson and husband Scott Stanbery of Boone; a sister-in-law, Dororthy Jackson of Boone; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family wishes to thank Nadine's dedicated and loving caregivers for their attention and devotion to her the last several years, Marcelia Reeves, Ernestine Langley and Joanne Pador.



Funeral services for Nadine Jackson White will be conducted Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00 o'clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Gerald Hodges will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00 at the funeral home, prior to the service.



Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made in her honor to the Boone Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7031, 144 VFW Drive, Boone, NC, 28607.



Online condolences may be sent to the White family at



As published in The Daily Reflector

