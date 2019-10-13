Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Barnette Bishop. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Barnette Bishop



GREENVILLE - Nancy Barnette Bishop, 72, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday at 2 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.



Nancy was a native of Franklinton and had attended NCSU. She was employed for 37 years with the State of North Carolina, the last 15 with the Administrative Office of the Courts. Following retirement from the courts she worked with One Source Communications until her health declined. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church where she especially enjoyed her involvement with the Pre-School Program.



Nancy loved spending time with friends and family. She was happiest when surrounded by her family during holidays.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Irma Fuller; step-father, Casey Fuller; father, Mickey Barnette; and brothers-in-law, Russell Pergerson and William Robbins.



Nancy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dan Bishop; a daughter, Lindsey Bishop of Greenville; a brother, Neil Fuller of Sturgis, MS; sisters, Donna Robbins and Diane Pergerson both of Raleigh; nieces, Bethany Pergerson of Raleigh and Casey Beeghly and family of Norfolk, VA; and several cousins.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, Pre-School Program, 2000 E. 6th Street, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

