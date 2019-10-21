Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy White McIntosh. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy White McIntosh



GREENVILLE - Nancy White McIntosh peacefully passed away at 97 years of age on October 20, 2019 at Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville, NC where she had resided since 2007.



A private service will be conducted in Sylva at a later date.



Nancy was born September 3, 1922 in Greeneville, PA to Harold Hayden White and Florence Dixson Hubbs. She spent her early years in upstate New York, Michigan and St. Petersburg, Florida where she graduated from high school before graduating from Syracuse University Business School.



Nancy married Stephen Blake McIntosh, from St. Petersburg Florida, and subsequently lived in Cullowhee, North Carolina, where they both were employed at Western Carolina University. Nancy then severed as office manager for Dr. Ralph Morgan, cardiologist, in Sylva, North Carolina, for 18 years.



Nancy is survived by her daughter, Gail McIntosh, and son-in-law, Michael Poteat of Greenville, NC; grandchildren Nancy Jones Lane of Bloomington, Indiana and Stephen Blake Poteat (Kelly) of Wilmington, NC. She is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Jordan Lane, Wesley Poteat and Taylor Brooke Poteat. Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Blake McIntosh and great granddaughter, Eleanor Bailey Jones Brown.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, PO Box 175, Sylva, NC 28779 or to a .



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Nancy White McIntoshGREENVILLE - Nancy White McIntosh peacefully passed away at 97 years of age on October 20, 2019 at Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville, NC where she had resided since 2007.A private service will be conducted in Sylva at a later date.Nancy was born September 3, 1922 in Greeneville, PA to Harold Hayden White and Florence Dixson Hubbs. She spent her early years in upstate New York, Michigan and St. Petersburg, Florida where she graduated from high school before graduating from Syracuse University Business School.Nancy married Stephen Blake McIntosh, from St. Petersburg Florida, and subsequently lived in Cullowhee, North Carolina, where they both were employed at Western Carolina University. Nancy then severed as office manager for Dr. Ralph Morgan, cardiologist, in Sylva, North Carolina, for 18 years.Nancy is survived by her daughter, Gail McIntosh, and son-in-law, Michael Poteat of Greenville, NC; grandchildren Nancy Jones Lane of Bloomington, Indiana and Stephen Blake Poteat (Kelly) of Wilmington, NC. She is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Jordan Lane, Wesley Poteat and Taylor Brooke Poteat. Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Blake McIntosh and great granddaughter, Eleanor Bailey Jones Brown.Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, PO Box 175, Sylva, NC 28779 or to a .Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations