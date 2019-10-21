Nancy White McIntosh
GREENVILLE - Nancy White McIntosh peacefully passed away at 97 years of age on October 20, 2019 at Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville, NC where she had resided since 2007.
A private service will be conducted in Sylva at a later date.
Nancy was born September 3, 1922 in Greeneville, PA to Harold Hayden White and Florence Dixson Hubbs. She spent her early years in upstate New York, Michigan and St. Petersburg, Florida where she graduated from high school before graduating from Syracuse University Business School.
Nancy married Stephen Blake McIntosh, from St. Petersburg Florida, and subsequently lived in Cullowhee, North Carolina, where they both were employed at Western Carolina University. Nancy then severed as office manager for Dr. Ralph Morgan, cardiologist, in Sylva, North Carolina, for 18 years.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Gail McIntosh, and son-in-law, Michael Poteat of Greenville, NC; grandchildren Nancy Jones Lane of Bloomington, Indiana and Stephen Blake Poteat (Kelly) of Wilmington, NC. She is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Jordan Lane, Wesley Poteat and Taylor Brooke Poteat. Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Blake McIntosh and great granddaughter, Eleanor Bailey Jones Brown.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, PO Box 175, Sylva, NC 28779 or to a .
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 21, 2019