Nancy Whitlow



GREENVILLE - Nancy Whitlow, 76, of Greenville, NC, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.



Nancy graduated in 1965 from East Carolina College with an English degree and then again in 1995 from East Carolina University with a BS in Art. She had two great passions, the first of which was her 3 children who she supported with her love and attention through some of life's most difficult challenges. Her second passion was her artistic talent and creativity which manifested itself in her beautiful jewelry, paintings, pottery and overall knack for decorating, designing and good looking outfits!



She began her career as a social worker and then later worked at Larry's Carpetland and then as manager for the Linen Closet. Her favorite job may have been at Hungates where she loved to help customers with all their different types of arts & crafts projects.



Nancy supported the community as a member of the Junior Woman's Club, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.



She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Batts and husband James Batts of Raleigh, son Randy Whitlow and girlfriend Samantha Holt of Greenville; son Jason Whitlow, wife Jessica and grandchildren Eli & Stella of Sneads Ferry, NC, sister-in-law Patsy Beddard and Husband Garland of Newport, NC, all of whom love and cherish her beautiful soul. She is also survived by her devoted caregiver, Anita Burney who brought her joy, love and dignity every day for the last several years of her life, and the many close friends and neighbors who loved and shared their lives with her for so many years.



A private service will be held to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



