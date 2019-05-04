The Daily Reflector

Nannie Moye Corbitt Fussell

Guest Book
  • "I have some very wonderful memories of Nannie Moye from our..."
    - Dwain Staley
Service Information
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC
27828
(252)-753-3400
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC 27828
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC 27828
View Map
Obituary
Nannie Moye Corbitt Fussell

FARMVILLE - Nannie Moye Corbitt Fussell, age 92, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home.

Funeral service will be conducted Monday, May 6, at 11:00 A.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Bruce Jones. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.

Mrs. Fussell was a member of King's Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Cobb "J.C." Fussell Jr. of the home; daughters, Brenda C. Joyner and Connie Paul, both of Farmville and Libby Gaskins (Walter) of Dunn; sisters, Shirley Johnson of Delaware, Ohio and Ruth Bridgers of Tarboro; brother Charlie Wainwright Jr. of Pinetops; three grandchildren, Amanda Claussen (Shane), Ashli Garris, and Amber Reel (Joshua); two great grandchildren; and five step-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home, Sunday evening from 6 until 8:00 P.M.

Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 4, 2019
