Nannie Moye Corbitt Fussell
FARMVILLE - Nannie Moye Corbitt Fussell, age 92, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home.
Funeral service will be conducted Monday, May 6, at 11:00 A.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Bruce Jones. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Fussell was a member of King's Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Cobb "J.C." Fussell Jr. of the home; daughters, Brenda C. Joyner and Connie Paul, both of Farmville and Libby Gaskins (Walter) of Dunn; sisters, Shirley Johnson of Delaware, Ohio and Ruth Bridgers of Tarboro; brother Charlie Wainwright Jr. of Pinetops; three grandchildren, Amanda Claussen (Shane), Ashli Garris, and Amber Reel (Joshua); two great grandchildren; and five step-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home, Sunday evening from 6 until 8:00 P.M.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 4, 2019