Nathan Mizell
WILLIAMSTON - Nathan Mizell, 93, of Williamston, NC. passed away at Vidant Beaufort Hospital on Sunday, December 01, 2019. Nathan was born September 9, 1926 to the late Charlie Mack Mizell and Annie Bailey, a native of Williamston he served in WWII with the US Navy and was a self employed Brick Mason for many years.
Nathan is survived by his daughter, Beverly G. Womble and husband Buddy of Bear Grass, NC. two sons, Tony Webb and wife Cindy of Williamston, NC. and Nathan Mizell Jr. and wife Ellen of Bear Grass, NC. Grandchildren; Buddy Womble and wife Kayla, Amanda Clark and husband Matthew, Jasmyne Webb, Josh Webb, Chloe Webb, Nate Mizell and Nick Mizell; Great Grandchildren; Waylon Womble and Greyson Clark. He is preceded in death by his wife of many years Shirley Mizell, three brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends at Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. in Williamston on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. Funeral services will be held at Biggs Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00pm with burial to follow at Martin Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. As published in The Daily Reflector
