WILLIAMSTON - On Saturday, April 27, 2019 Mrs. Nellie (Nell) Baker Lilley passed away peacefully at the age of 89 at the Vintage Inn Memory Unit, Williamston, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Nell was born July 2, 1929 in Bertie County to the late Jesse Stokes Baker and Grethel Perry Baker.



Nell was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, George Tilghman "Duke" Lilley. They were wed on October 24, 1947 at the home of Preacher Harrington, Farm Life, Martin County. Also preceding Nell in death were her brother Jesse E. Baker, her sister Dorothy Hooker, and daughter-in-law Linda Mobley Lilley.



Nell was a gifted seamstress all of her life. She and her husband were devoted Christians and active members of their church. She also enjoyed gardening, taking great pride and joy in her flowers. In addition, she loved sewing, crocheting, and excelled at crossword puzzles. However, her legacy is in all the beautiful quilts she lovingly made for each of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as for friends, church, and charities.



Nell is survived and lovingly remembered by her sons Kenneth T. Lilley & wife Beverly, Winterville; George Randy Lilley & wife Millie, Williamston; and Alan G. Lilley & wife Katherine, Winterville. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved and of whom she was very proud. Nell's brother Eldridge Baker & wife Dorothy of Windsor, NC also survives.



Visitation will be held at Biggs Funeral Home, Williamston on Tuesday, April 30 from 1 PM to 2 PM, immediately followed by the funeral service. Interment will be at Martin Memorial Gardens, Everetts. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the or Williamston Church of Christ of which she and her husband were founding members. The church address is 201 S. Edgewood Ave., Williamston, NC 27892.



The family extends their deepest gratitude to the wonderful and caring staff of Vintage Inn and Community Home Care & Hospice, Williamston. God bless you.



Biggs Funeral Home is assisting family



As published in The Daily Reflector

