Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Peoples Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Peoples Baptist Church

Nora Lee Stancill Sutton



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Nora Lee Stancill Sutton, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Marlene and Bill Dorey of Greenville, NC.



The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM in Peoples Baptist Church, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Tim Butler and Dr. Max Barton. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.



Mrs. Sutton was born on January 31, 1924, on a cold, snowy day to the late Willie J. and Mamie Teel Stancill. Her family lived in rural Pitt County and were lifelong farmers. After graduating from high school, she married her sweetheart and former school bus driver in 1943. Shortly thereafter, he left for military duty in Germany. During his absence she worked at Greenville Hosiery Mill. After the war, they settled in Greenville and were blessed with a daughter. Mrs. Sutton worked alongside her husband in their rental business and enjoyed growing flowers and working jigsaw puzzles. She was passionate about fishing, basketball at Greenville Christian Academy, and loved traveling throughout the United States and abroad.



Mrs. Sutton loved serving the Lord and was a charter member of Peoples Baptist Church. Over the years, she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was known for her smile and warm hugs.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dennis I. Sutton; sister, Hazel Ward; and brother, William J. Stancill. She is survived by a daughter, Marlene Sutton Dorey and husband Bill of Greenville; grandson, Bryon Dorey and wife, Beverly; great-grandchildren, Gareth and Briley, all of Wilmington, NC; sister-in-law, Mildred Sutton Manning of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews and close friends she loved.



The family wishes to thank family members; niece, Gayle Stancill, and Randy McLawhon, cousin of Bill Dorey, for their caring support and assistance in her care. Thanks to Dr. Mewborn at Greenville Family Doctors, Kindred at Home nursing staff and Community Home Care and Hospice nurses, Pamela and Lisa. Also, we love and appreciate the support of our church family and neighbors.



The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Peoples Baptist Church. Flowers are welcome and memorial contributions may be made to Peoples Baptist Church, 1621 Greenville Blvd, S.W., Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

