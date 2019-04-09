Norma Lou Crisp
|
GREENVILLE - Norma Lou Crisp, 84, passed away Saturday, April 06, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 PM at Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Ms. Crisp is survived by: her very special friend, Judy McDuffie, with whom she traveled much of the world and shared many happy memories; sister, Joyce Crisp Gurley of Mt. Olive, NC; brothers, William Oscar Crisp, Jr. and Allison Price (Al) Crisp of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews from her siblings, Virginia, Lillian Earl, Annie Gray, James, Evelyn, Al and Joyce. "I loved them all dearly."
Ms. Crisp was the author of this obituary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Falcon Children's Home, P.O. Box 39, Falcon, NC 28342 or The Service League (Hospice House) of Greenville, P.O. Box 30452, Greenville, NC 27833. Arrangements made by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
